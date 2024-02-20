Guwahatians face problems with garbage collection

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although GMC officials have time and again tried to impress upon the citizens that the door-to-door garbage collection system is working efficiently, Guwahatians continue to suffer from several drawbacks of the system. Some of the key problems include the lack of any proper time table and trying to collect garbage at any time they want to downright sudden failure to collect the garbage from homes. Even the recent idea to use QR code-based system seems to hardly make any difference.

Speaking to The Sentinel Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania said,” We have not collected any garbage collection fee from the citizens in the past three months as per the instructions of the departmental minister. The QR-based system is a bit tricky, but we are trying to resolve the same and from the 10 wards where it is implemented right now, we will extend the system across all wards of the city.”

