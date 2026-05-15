Guwahati’s First Mira Kagti Memorial Lecture Highlights Rights-Based Approach to Disability and Inclusive Society

GUWAHATI: The first Mira Kagti Memorial Lecture was held at Shishu Sarothi on May 13, with Sudha Kaul, founder of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy and a recipient of the Padma Shri, delivering a lecture on the theme “Dignity, Agency, Inclusion: Reframing High Support Needs through a Rights-Based Lens.”

The programme was supported by the Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation along with members of Mira Kagti’s family. It was attended by a large gathering of friends, well-wishers, officials, families, alumni and colleagues who came together to remember the work of Mira Kagti, founder member and former director of Shishu Sarothi.

Doli Loyi, Managing Trustee of the Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation, spoke about his experiences as the parent of Shibom Loyi, an alumnus of both IICP Kolkata and Shishu Sarothi.

Sudha Kaul spoke extensively about dignity, agency and inclusion, highlighting the potential, individuality and contributions of persons with high support needs when society creates enabling and inclusive spaces.

The spirit of the evening echoed the philosophy of Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe,” which speaks about humanity, compassion and empathy. The lecture stressed that an inclusive society can only be built when every individual is valued, supported and given equal opportunities to participate fully in community life.

Explaining the central ideas of the lecture, Kaul described dignity as being treated with respect, valued as a person, and having one’s identity, feelings and choices acknowledged. She said agency means having choices, a voice, and the ability to make decisions about one’s own life, while inclusion refers to being welcomed, participating alongside others, and having equal opportunities in education, work, family and community life.

The lecture also highlighted the shift in understanding disability from a lens of limitation to one that recognises individuals as people with aspirations, abilities, choices and equal rights. Referring to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in whose drafting she played a significant role, Kaul said the term “high support needs” reflects the level of support a person may require and not the value of their life or potential.

The lecture emphasised that dignity grows when individuals are respected, heard and encouraged to make choices about their own lives. Agency develops when people are given opportunities to communicate, participate and contribute meaningfully, while inclusion ensures every individual has the chance to belong and thrive within family, school, workplace and society, a press release said.

Kaul concluded the lecture by quoting Zubeen Garg’s line, “Bhonganai, kom nohoi, olop beleg, dhunia,” from the song “Unmon Aabeli.”

Also Read: OBITUARY: Founding Member of Shishu Sarothi Mira Kagti