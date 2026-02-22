Habitual bike lifter nabbed in Guwahati, stolen Royal Enfield recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Special Operations Group of the City Guwahati Police District and Noonmati Police Station apprehended a habitual bike lifter at Lakhimi Nagar and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. Police identified the accused as Mintu Rahman, who was caught red-handed with a Royal Enfield Hunter bearing registration number AS01FT6202. Acting on specific inputs, the joint team launched an operation and intercepted the accused while he was in possession of the stolen two-wheeler. The motorcycle was recovered and seized on the spot.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bike Lifter Arrested, Stolen Royal Enfield Recovered in City