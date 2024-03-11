Handique Girls’ College pays tribute to Rajabala Das through awards and lectures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rajabala Das Smriti Raksha Samiti at Handique Girls' College, in collaboration with the Teachers' Unit and college authorities, orchestrated the First Rajabala Das National Award Ceremony and Annual Lecture on March 8, 2024, within the college premises. This year's prestigious award was bestowed upon Dr. Monisha Behal, a notable social development activist and the co-founder and chairperson of North East Network.

The award, a symbol of recognition for outstanding contributions to society, included a specially crafted memento (Smarak Shilpa), a citation, a traditional eri chador, and a cheque amounting to Rs. 50,000. Dr. Behal's acceptance speech resonated with the significance of gender equality in nation-building, archival work, and the important role of inclusivity. Sharing her grassroots experiences in Assam and Nagaland, she shed light on the challenges and triumphs of her journey.

The keynote speaker of the event, renowned writer and senior journalist Sanjoy Hazarika, delivered the 1st Rajabala Das Annual Lecture on the theme "Text and Context: Women, Gender, and Safe Spaces in Assam and the North East Region." Hazarika addressed critical issues surrounding women's safety, education, health, and violence, with a special focus on the North East Region. Stressing the importance of research in uncovering the root causes of violence against women, he emphasised that safe spaces face challenges not just from weapons but also from the deprivation of essential facilities.

The event also witnessed the release of reprints of Rajabala Das's autobiography, "Tinikuri Dah Bosoror Smriti," and its English translation, "Three Score Years and Ten," by Aditi Chowdhury. The distinguished panel of dignitaries on the dais included Dr. Ranjit Sarma, principal of Handique Girls' College; Dr. Subrata Sarmah Bhattacharya, president of the Governing Body; and Debajit Kumar Das, grandson of Rajabala Das.

In their welcome addresses, Dr. Sarma and Dr. Bhattacharya acknowledged Rajabala Das's pivotal role in women's education. Dr. Lakshi Hazarika, President of the Teachers' Unit of the college, provided insights into the life and works of Rajabala Das. Dr. Bedabrat Saikia, Secretary of Handique Girls' College Teachers' Unit, expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks.

Also Read: Self-defense camp for girls concludes at Handique Girls' College, Guwahati