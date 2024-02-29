Harinarayan Dutta Barua was symbol of hard work: Dr. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta

GUWAHATI: "Harinarayan Dutta Barua's contribution to education, literature, and the publishing industry elevated the intellectual and social life of Assam," said Dr. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta during the 4th Hari Narayan Dutta Baruah Memorial Lecture held at the Harinarayan Dutta Barua Central Library Hall of Assam down town University today.

Dr. Mahanta, a former professor at Tezpur University, highlighted Dutta Barua's unimaginable contribution to the collection, editing, and publication of Vaishnavaite literature in Assam. This year's memorial lecture was titled 'The Influence of Religious Books on the Social Life of Assam and the Contribution of Harinarayan Dutta Baruah.'

The library, named after Harinarayan Dutta Baruah, is the largest institution of its kind. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the library last year.

The event commenced with the recitation of Ghosha by popular singer Sharat Rag. Dr. Mahanta, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Suryakant Hazarika, Dr. Paramananda Majumdar, Vishwa Dutta, Jyotindra Narayan Dutta Barua (the youngest son of Harinarayan Dutta Barua), and others participated in the ceremonial lamp lighting. The main event featured a Borgeet performance by university students trained by renowned Borgeet artiste Anant Oja.

Dr. Suryakanta Hazarika, the chief guest, explained Harinarayan Dutta Barua's contribution to the printing and publishing world of Assam, emphasizing the publication of Chitrabhagavat. Following the speech, Dr. Hazarika and Dr. Eva Hazarika, on behalf of the SH Educational Foundation, donated several valuable books, including an illustrated Kirtan Ghosha, to the library, which were handed over to the University Chancellor, Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta.

