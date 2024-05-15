Health awareness & free Ayurveda camp organized at 1st Bn SSB, Sonapur

Sonapur: As an initiative taken up by 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal on health and lifestyle, a health check-up camp and an Ayurveda OPD camp were held at 1st Bn SSB, Sonapur, in coordination with specialist doctors in different fields from Government Ayurveda College, Jalukbari, Guwahati.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Bn SSB Sonapur, and Dr. Ajit Hemrom, Commandant (Medical). The camp benefited the force personnel, family members, and local villagers. A full-body physical fitness check-up was also done by technician Nasir Iqbal by utilising an advanced technical machine.

This check-up builds awareness of an individual's health based on the results provided and also encourages personnel to take action that will benefit them personally and within the workplace.

