Heroin seized, peddlers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two anti-narcotics operations carried out in the city led to the arrest of multiple narcotics peddlers.

In the first operation, a team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out a raid at Garam Bazar under Dispur PS jurisdiction. The team apprehended two individuals along with 29 vials containing 42 grammes of suspected heroin. Five mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, along with several other articles, were recovered from their possession.

In the second development, a West Guwahati Police District team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested one Amjad Ali of Jyotikuchi after 3.44 gm of heroin in 20 plastic vials were seized from his residence. Rs 25,000 in cash and 2 mobile handsets were also seized. Legal action has been initiated.

