Higher Secondary 1st year exam to be held from March 21 in Assam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the schedule for the Higher Secondary 1st year examinations for the 2024–25 educational session.

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the schedule for the Higher Secondary 1st year examinations for the 2024–25 educational session. The exams will start with the English paper in the first half of March 21. The exams will be over by April 12 with the economics paper. 

