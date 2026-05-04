Hindi poetry collection “Kuch Khalish Kuch Khushiyan” unveiled in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Hindi poetry collection titled “Kuch Khalish Kuch Khushiyan” by Amitabh Thakkuria was unveiled at Shree Marwari Hindi Pustakalay in Fancy Bazaar. Former treasurer of Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Kishore Kumar Jain, while inaugurating the programme, emphasized the need to translate quality Assamese literature into Hindi and highlighted the expressive strength of poetry. The book was formally released by poet-translator Dinkar Kumar, former editor of the Hindi Sentinel, who described publication as a creative milestone and underscored poetry’s role in personal and social development.

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