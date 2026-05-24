Hold consultations before introducing Uniform Civil Code (UCC): Minority bodies to government

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Several minority and Islamic organisations in Assam have urged the state government not to introduce the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assam Legislative Assembly without prior consultation with representatives of the Muslim community and minority social organisations.

According to a statement issued by The Assam Civil Society, a representative meeting of minority organisations was held on Saturday in Guwahati to discuss reports that the Assam Government is preparing to introduce the UCC in the Assembly on May 25. The meeting was convened by senior advocate and president of The Assam Civil Society, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

During the discussion, leaders from around ten Islamic and social organisations expressed the view that the government should hold detailed discussions with minority religious and social bodies before placing the UCC in the Assembly, as the issue is closely linked with Islamic personal laws and religious practices.

The organisations appealed to the government not to take any decision on the matter without consulting minority groups. The meeting also resolved to submit a memorandum to the government seeking dialogue and consultation before any move on the proposed legislation.

Representatives from various organisations attended the meeting, including both factions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, The Assam Civil Society, Naduwatut Tamir, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahle Sunnat, Muslim Personal Law Board, Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad, Milli Council, All Assam Minority Students' Union, and the Kamrup district committee of Bagh Hazarika Jagaran Mancha.

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