Honey trapping: Accused held by Guwahati police in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police have apprehended Nazrul Ali, a central figure in a high-profile honey trapping racket, at Guwahati Club. The arrest follows an extensive manhunt after the scandal came to light last month.

The racket was exposed on June 13 when Dispur police arrested four women and two men. The operation involved young women befriending affluent young men at local paan shops, luring them to rented rooms under the guise of a party, and engaging in physical intimacy. During these encounters, two accomplices, posing as policemen, would burst in, catching the victims in compromising positions. Using police paraphernalia, they would intimidate and blackmail the victims for large sums of money.

The scam was unveiled following an FIR lodged by a recent victim. Acting swiftly, Dispur police raided a rented accommodation in Beltola Survey on June 14, dismantling the operation and arresting six individuals involved. However, Nazrul Ali, a key player in the racket, managed to evade capture and has been on the run since the case was registered on June 12.

After a diligent and persistent search, Dispur police finally arrested Nazrul Ali, bringing a crucial member of the honey-trapping ring to justice. His capture marks a significant step in curbing such fraudulent activities and protecting potential victims from similar schemes.

The crackdown by the Dispur police has sent a strong message against deceitful practices, ensuring that those who exploit and blackmail innocent people are held accountable.

