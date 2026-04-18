IAYDA Hosts Career Guidance and Felicitation Programme for Top SSLC Students at Kharkutta Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

A career guidance and felicitation programme for top SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students of 2026 was held on Friday at the United Kharkutta Government Higher Secondary School, located along the Assam–Meghalaya border in the Boko area.

The event, organised by the Indigenous A-chik Youth Development Affairs (IAYDA), Kharkutta, brought together local leaders, educators, students, and cultural performers for a day of celebration, guidance, and community engagement.

Programme Highlights

The event began with an invocation by senior teacher B. Arengh, followed by the formal welcome of the chief guest and other dignitaries. Students of Christ King Higher Secondary School set a celebratory tone with a welcome song.

In his welcome address, the IAYDA general secretary highlighted the organisation's commitment to youth empowerment and underscored the importance of career guidance for students transitioning out of school.

The principal of United Kharkutta Government Higher Secondary School spoke about the role of educational institutions in preparing students for both higher education and vocational opportunities.

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