ICAI hosts workshop on GST demands, Appellate Remedies in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Branch of the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently organized a comprehensive workshop focusing on GST Demands and Appellate Remedies. Held on the 3rd and 4th of May 2024 at the ICAI Bhawan in Manik Nagar, the event aimed to provide in-depth insights into navigating the complexities of GST notices, appeals, and practical client representation.

The workshop commenced with a welcoming address by Branch Chairman CA. Saurabh Choudhary, emphasizing the workshop's significance in the current landscape. Vice Chairperson CA. Raginee Goyal set the tone for the technical sessions, highlighting the upcoming programmes planned by the CPE Committee of the Branch.

The first technical session of Day 1 delved into the intricacies of "GST Notice and Analysis and Responding to Notices," led by CA A Jatin Christopher from Bengaluru. Following this, CA Anjani Kumar Mundhra, Secretary, initiated the second session focusing on "Appeals under GST," with insights provided by CA (Dr.) Avinash Poddar from Surat.

Day Two saw equally engaging discussions. CA Ayush Saraf, Immediate Past Chairman, commenced the third technical session, with CA (Dr.) Gaurav Gupta from Delhi sharing insights on "Case Studies on SCN and Advance Ruling."

