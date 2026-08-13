IDBI Bank Contributes Rs. 1.54 Crore to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Support

Guwahati: As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives, IDBI Bank contributed Rs.1.54 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Assam.The cheque was presented to the Chief Minister by Shri Ugen Tashi( Executive Director). Shri Jagadish Gullapally ( CGM & Zonal Head) Guwahati Zone was also present on the occasion along with other officials of IDBI Bank.

Expressing deep concern and solidarity with the people and families affected by the recent devastating floods in Assam , IDBI Bank made the contribution to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts being undertaken by the Government of Assam.

Shri Ugen Tashi said that IDBI Bank has always remained committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility and has consistently extended every possible support to people affected by natural disasters. He expressed confidence that this contribution would help provide timely relief and facilitate the rehabilitation of flood affected families.