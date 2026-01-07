IIE Guwahati hosts IAS trainees on winter study tour

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, hosted IAS officer trainees of the 2025 batch as part of their Winter Study Tour on Tuesday. Pritam Dutta, Director, IIE and MSDE, addressed the trainees on skill development and entrepreneurship policies in India and the North East. Assam Tourism Commissioner and Secretary Kumar Padmapani Bora highlighted tourism-led entrepreneurship and employment generation, while NEDFi CMD P. V. S. L. N. Murty spoke on the role of institutional finance in supporting livelihoods and inclusive growth. The programme included discussions on IIE’s initiatives under various central government schemes. The visiting delegation comprised 10 IAS officer trainees, including three from the Royal Bhutan Service, who participated in interactive sessions on governance and regional development.

