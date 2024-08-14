IIT - Guwahati collaborates with TECC to establish Taiwan Education Centre

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has entered into a significant partnership with the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cultural and educational exchange. The MoU, effective from August 13, marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Taiwan through education and language/cultural learning.

The MoU was signed by the director of IIT Guwahati, professor Devendra Jalihal, and the director of the Education Division of TECC, Peters Chen, and witnessed by the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India. Baushuan Ger and the dean of Public Relations, Branding, and Ranking, Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, in the presence of deans and senior representatives from both institutions. This agreement heralds a new chapter in the collaborative efforts between India and Taiwan in the fields of education, technology enhancement, and industry interaction.

Highlighting IIT Guwahati’s commitment to fostering international educational ties and providing its students with diverse learning opportunities, Devendra Jalihal stated, “This collaboration with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre is a pivotal moment for our institute, as it aligns with our mission to offer our students a truly global education. By integrating Mandarin language instruction into our curriculum and building strong connections with leading Taiwanese institutions, we are not only enhancing our students’ linguistic skills but also broadening their understanding of different cultures. This partnership opens new academic, industry, and research opportunities, allowing our students to explore diverse educational pathways and develop a deeper appreciation for the global landscape, especially in the semiconductor industry. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and are confident that it will significantly contribute to the holistic development of our students.”

Under this collaboration, TECC will assist IIT Guwahati in recruiting Mandarin teachers who are experts in designing curriculum and evaluating foreign language courses. These teachers will conduct Mandarin language courses over the required semesters, helping to broaden students’ linguistic skills and cultural understanding, specifically those interested in pursuing internships and careers in Taiwan’s semiconductor and agritech industries. In return, IIT Guwahati will provide the necessary infrastructure to establish the Taiwan Education Centre on campus, where classes, seminars, and bilateral exchange programs will be conducted, stated a press release.

