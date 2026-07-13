IIT Guwahati confers degrees on 2,265 students at 28th Convocation, honours top achievers

GUWAHATI: A total of 2,265 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati received degrees across various disciplines during the institute’s 28th Convocation Ceremony on Sunday.

The graduating batch included 932 B.Tech students, 50 B.Des students, 556 M.Tech students, 60 M.Des students, 412 PhD and dual degree students, along with graduates from M.Sc, M.A, MS (Research) and MBA programmes.

Saptarshi Mukherjee of B.Tech Data Science and Artificial Intelligence received the President of India Gold Medal for securing the highest score among undergraduate students. Atri Chattopadhyay, Praneel Bhattacharya and Sarthak Kapoor were awarded the Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal and Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal respectively.

Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal highlighted the institute’s research achievements, including 2,478 research papers published in the past year, while officials urged graduates to contribute to society through innovation and knowledge, a press release said.

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