Illicit liquor seized in Guwahati city, 11 people arrested

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Both the police and Excise Department teams of the Kamrup Metropolitan District of the state are on high alert as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway across the country. In the last week, authorities at the Kamrup Metropolitan District have been able to seize 2910 litres of illicit liquor during raids at various locations of the district. 15,500 kg of fermented wash and 22 litres of foreign liquor were also confiscated in the district. Around 33 pieces of equipment used for brewing the illicit liquor were destroyed, and 11 people have been arrested to date under the Excise Act.

