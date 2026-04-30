IMD Issues Orange Alert for Assam till May 3 as Heavy Rainfall Persists, State Records 37% Above-Normal Pre-Monsoon Rain

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: At a time when Assam is not getting respite from intermittent rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Assam in the next few days. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has issued an Orange Alert for the state until May 3.

As per IMD’s terminology, an Orange Alert means ‘be prepared to take action’, and it’s the second highest level of alert after Red Alert, meaning ‘take action’.

In the pre-monsoon season this year, Assam received 37% more rainfall above the normal at this time of the year.

In a report, RMC, Guwahati, stated that, in the period from March 1 to date, Assam received 336.6 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 245.2 mm.

Chief amount of rainfall (in cm) at different places of the state in the past 24 hours: Goalpara 9, Dhupdhara (ARG) 8, Rangia 7, Agia AEGCL AWS 7, Gauripur AEGCL AWS 6, Motunga 6, Bajali (AWS) 5, Puthimari 5, Tezpur 4, Hazuwa 4, Amingaon (AWS) 4, Dhubri 4, Guwahati A/P 4, Chandubi AWS 3, Manas (AWS) 3, Guwahati A/P (AWS) 3, Dudhnoi (ARG) 3, Numaligarh 3, Nalbari / /Pagladia 3 NERIWALM AWS 3, Lanka (ARG) 2, Kheronighat 2, Mirza Circle Office (ARG) 2, Guwahati (City) ARG 2, Kheronighat (ARG) 2, Matijuri (ARG) 2, Tamulpur 2, and Lumding 2.

Also Read: Assam: IMD issues red alert in Barak Valley; orange in Dima Hasao