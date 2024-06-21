Impart need-based education with proper knowledge and skills: Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu appealed to college teachers to impart need-based education to the students with the proper knowledge and skill, if need be, by transcending their respective subjects or departments.

Dr. Pegu said this while speaking as the chief guest at the induction training programme for the 260 newly appointed assistant professors of various colleges in the state. The Department of Higher Education organized the programme. The training was aimed at imparting holistic education to the students.

Dr. Pegu appealed to the newly appointed assistant professors to embrace holistic education in the days ahead and make the students develop on all fronts. He also appealed to the teachers to maintain their closeness with their textbooks, as people generally get detached from their textbooks once their formal education ends.

“The present government has been trying to give a new shape to the Education Department. The department is holding teachers training continuously so as to make them aware of the new education policies,” Dr. Pegu said.

The Chairman of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta, Secretary to the Department of Higher Education, Narayan Konwar, and others were present at the training programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati in association with the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre.

