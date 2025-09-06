India Industrial Fair (IIF) 2025 to showcase Assam as NE’s industrial hub from Oct 30

GUWAHATI: Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) has announced the India Industrial Fair (IIF) 2025, set to take place from October 30 to November 2 at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati.

After the resounding success of IIF 2022, which brought together over 400 MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and investors from across India, the upcoming edition aims to be the North East’s largest industrial fair. The event, organized under the Chief Patronage of Assam Chief Minister and the Patronage of the Industry Minister, is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors, including senior cabinet ministers, policymakers, and international delegates. With over 500 stalls across diverse sectors such as AI, drones, EVs, defence, renewable energy, tourism, handloom, handicrafts, and start-ups, IIF 2025 will feature B2B and B2G meetings, investor summits, export promotion workshops, and technology transfer sessions in collaboration with IIT Guwahati. Special focus will be given to women entrepreneurs, artisans, and start-ups, alongside discussions on waste-to-wealth, renewable energy, and sustainable industrial practices. LUB leaders emphasized that the fair will open new opportunities for businesses while boosting Assam and the North East’s industrial ecosystem.

Also Read: Assam to emerge as global semiconductor hub: Commerce and Industries Minister Bimal Borah

Also Watch: