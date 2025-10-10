India Mobile Congress 2025: DoT’s Assam LSA adjudged runner-up

GUWAHATI: The Assam Licensed Service Area (LSA) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been awarded the runner-up position among all LSAs in the country. The award was presented at the India Mobile Congress 2025, held in New Delhi on October 8, 2025.

Suresh Puri, Additional Director General, Assam LSA, received the award from Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, during a ceremony that brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the telecom sector.

This national recognition was based on Assam LSA’s exceptional performance across various areas such as telecom service expansion, awareness programmes, radiation testing, CAF audits, technical discussions, licenses issued, grievance redressal, and action against illegal telecom activities.

Expressing his view for this achievement, Suresh Puri said that this recognition is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and efficiency of the entire Assam LSA team. We have undertaken several initiatives under the Sanchar Saathi and Sanchar Mitra schemes, and we hope they will benefit the citizens of our country. We are committed to continuing our efforts to make telecom services more accessible, transparent, and consumer-centric, he added, stated a press release.

