India Tea Association elects' new leadership at 143rd AGM amid rising costs and climate risks

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: India Tea Association (ITA) elected its new office-bearers – Suneel Singh Sikand as the chairman, Atul Rastogi as the vice chairman and Suresh Kumar Bansal as the additional vice chairman – today at its 143rd annual general meeting (AGM). Outgoing ITA chairman Hemanta Bangur highlighted the challenging operating environment marked by rising input cost, shrinking margins, unsustainable price realisation, climate-related risk and geopolitical uncertainties in his speech at the AGM.

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