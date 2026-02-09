India won’t forgive any force acting against the nation: Sarbananda Sonowal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the disclosure of the SIT’s findings on MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan link, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the allegations against the Congress MP are of ‘anti-national activities.’ Sonowal described the activities of the MP as “highly condemnable.”

“Now, Gaurav Gogoi must prove his innocence,” Sonowal said. “Any individual involved in conspiracies against the nation deserves condemnation. The Government of India will not forgive any force that acts against the country,” he said.

