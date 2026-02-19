Indian Chamber of Commerce Hails Assam Interim Budget 2026–27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) welcomed the Assam Interim Budget 2026–27 presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Assam Legislative Assembly, describing it as fiscally prudent and growth-oriented. The Budget, with an outlay of Rs 62,294.78 crore, functioned as a Vote on Account to meet essential expenditure until a full budget is presented after the Assembly elections. ICC’s North East Regional Council Chairman Mahesh Saharia said the Budget ensured continuity in governance, sustained infrastructure development and supported inclusive growth.

