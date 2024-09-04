Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers.

On his arrival, Gambhir was received by the priests who guided him around the temple. The former Indian cricketer was surrounded by security personnel throughout his stay in the temple.

The former left-handed opening batsman paid respects to the revered goddess and sought blessings.

Gambhir's visit to Kamakhya temple comes amid Team India's one and a half month break from international cricket after the tour of Sri Lanka.