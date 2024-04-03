Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati Celebrates 30th Foundation Day

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, celebrated its glorious 30th foundation day in its premises on Monday.

IIE Director Dr Lalit Sharma thanked each and every one of the institute for their contribution on the journey of the institute so far and its significant activities and achievements. He also assured of further dedication on the part of the organisation for enhancement of entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of the region. He shared his view on different aspects on entrepreneurship emphasizing the importance of Northeast having potential for entrepreneurial growth. To commemorate the occasion various activities like plantation of tree saplings, photography and reel making competition, poetry competition, traditional dress competition, best employee award and felicitation of security and support staff of the institute were held. A colourful cultural evening was also held showcasing the talents of the employees of the institute. To encourage the children of the employees of IIE, “go-as-you-like” programme was also held on the occasion, stated a press release.

