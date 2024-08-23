Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Takes Part INUP Users’ Meet 2024

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati participated in the INUP Users Meet 2024, a national event co-organized by the INUP host institutes—Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Kharagpur—in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

INUP is a flagship programme initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 2008 at IIT Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and expanded to include IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras in 2021.

The INUP Users Meet provided a vital platform for innovators, experts, and stakeholders within the nano-electronics ecosystem to exchange insights and discuss the expansion of excellence in nano-electronics research across India. The event highlighted the achievements of the pioneering Indian Nanoelectronics User Program (INUP) and its significant role in transforming ideas into innovations.

The Secretary of MeitY, Government of India, S Krishnan, graced the event as the chief guest and delivered the keynote address, stating, “The Indian Nano-electronics User Programme (INUP) has become a cornerstone of nano-electronics research in India, functioning as a national facility that is accessible to all academic and research institutions. We have made significant strides in this journey, and as we look ahead, our focus will be on enhancing our research capabilities and fostering stronger collaborations across institutions. MeitY remains fully committed to supporting this vital programme, ensuring that we continue to reach new milestones in India’s semi-conductor and nano-electronics sectors.”

Krishnan further highlighted the programme’s role in advancing the semiconductor mission, noting, “The INUP programme represents our collective effort to drive innovation in the semiconductor field. For instance, IIT Guwahati is uniquely positioned to train the workforce that will contribute to the upcoming Tata semi-conductor assembly and test facility in Assam.”

Speaking during the event, the senior director at MeitY, Government of India, Sunita Verma, highlighted how collaborations fostered through INUP will pave the way for emerging start-ups and facilitate nationwide knowledge transfer.

A scientist from MeitY, Sangeeta Semwal, emphasized the importance of programmes like INUP, which are conducted by top IITs with state-of-the-art facilities, in providing an excellent platform for nano-semi-conductor researchers.

The event featured success stories from INUP users, keynote addresses by leading experts, technical sessions, poster presentations, and interactive discussions, all aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within the nano-electronics community. One of the event’s highlights was the felicitation ceremony, where outstanding contributors to the programme were recognized for their achievements.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati’s participation in the INUP programme, the director, of IIT Guwahati, professor Devendra Jalihal, stated, “IIT Guwahati is proud to be a part of the INUP initiative, which has significantly contributed to the advancement of nano-electronics research in India. This programme not only provides a national facility for institutions across the country but also serves as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the semiconductor domain. Our participation in this programme aligns with our commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and driving technological advancements. We are working closely with our partners to push the boundaries of nano-electronics research and contribute to India’s growing prominence in the global semiconductor landscape.”

Highlighting the Centre for Nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati, professor Dipankar Bandyopadhyay elaborated on the successful outcomes of the programme, particularly in the Northeast region, where the INUP i2i programme has integrated over 428 participants. Professor Bandyopadhyay noted the significant impact this initiative has had on local research and innovation.

“This flagship initiative has benefitted budding scholars, not only in developing cutting-edge research prototypes but also in venturing into entrepreneurial activities. These efforts by young minds go beyond traditional textbook knowledge and soft teaching skills,” the head of the Centre for Nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati, professor Akshai Kumar AS, remarked.

Over 350 participants attended this grand event, including chief investigators from the six INUP institutions, experts from industry and academia, startups, and INUP users. IIT Guwahati was represented by a dedicated group of 43 participants from the Northeast region, selected across various categories such as INUP users of R&D projects, Hackathon winners, start-ups, and collaborating institutes. (ANI)

