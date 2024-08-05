Indian Law Institute hosts law lecture in Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Unit of the Indian Law Institute hosted a law lecture today at the Conference Hall of the Assam Agricultural University International Guest House in Guwahati. The lecture, delivered by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai of the Supreme Court of India, focused on the "Law of Precedence" and its significance in the dispensation of justice.

Justice Gavai emphasized the critical role that the law of precedence plays in maintaining judicial discipline and propriety. He illustrated his points by referring to various landmark decisions from both the Supreme Court and high courts across India, highlighting how these precedents have been instrumental in resolving numerous cases.

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, inaugurated the function and welcomed the distinguished guests. He highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Assam State Unit of the Indian Law Institute in legal research and law propagation.

On this occasion, the Journal of the Indian Law Institute, Assam State Unit, edited by Senior Advocate Dr. A.K. Saraf, was also released.

The Executive Chairman of the Indian Law Institute, Assam State Unit, Justice Soumitra Saikia, delivered the vote of thanks. He extended special gratitude to Justice Gavai for his enlightening lecture on this important topic.

The event saw the presence of several notable figures, including Judges of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court, Assam's Advocate General Devajit Saikia, Chairman of the Bar Council of North East Chinmoy Choudhury, Executive Chairman of the Bar Council of India Apurba Kumar Sarma, judicial officers, senior advocates, and many others.

Tanmay Jyoti Mahanta, Secretary of the Assam Supreme Unit of the Indian Law Institute, expressed his appreciation to all attendees for contributing to the success of the event.

Also Read: The New Criminal Laws in India: Important for All (sentinelassam.com)