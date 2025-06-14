India’s tea production rises in April, but Assam sees 8.43% dip amid climate concerns

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea production in the country as a whole increased in the month of April 2025, as compared to that in April 2024. However, production of Assam tea declined marginally during the same period. This decline may be attributed to the effect of climate change in the state, as even minor climatic variations have an effect on the production and quality of tea.

According to a Tea Board report on estimated production for April 2025, the all-India production of tea was 95.22 million kg. By comparison, the production in April 2024 was 76.04 million kg. The year-on-year increase in tea production is 25.22% in the month of April. Of the total tea production of 95.22 million kg in April 2025, 40.43 million kg of tea was produced by big growers, while the contribution of small tea growers was 54.79 million kg. Moreover, of the 95.22 million kg of tea produced in India, the quantity of CTC was 80.87 million kg, Orthodox was 13.26 million kg and that of green tea was 1.09 million kg.

In April 2025, Assam produced 39.53 million kg of tea, compared to 43.17 million kg in April 2024. The decrease in production is pegged at 8.43%. Of the 39.53 million kg of tea produced in Assam, big growers contributed 20.96% while the contribution of small growers was 18.57 million kg. The decrease in production is calculated as 30%.

