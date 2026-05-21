Inter-state human trafficking network busted, minor rescued in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police dismantled an inter-state human trafficking network and rescued a minor girl while arresting three alleged traffickers, including the suspected kingpin of the operation.

Police initiated the investigation after the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Garchuk Police Station regarding the disappearance of her daughter. During the probe, investigators found that the main accused, Abu Bakkar Siddique of Chhaygaon, had allegedly developed contact with the minor and gained her trust by pretending to be in a romantic relationship.

Investigators said Siddique later persuaded the girl to leave her home and took her to Bihar. During the course of the investigation, police alleged that he worked with two associates, identified as Ankit Kumar and Kajli Kumari, who were based there.

According to police findings, the accused allegedly sold the girl to a brothel in Bihar, where she was kept confined for nearly two months. Investigators further alleged that the victim was subsequently trafficked again and taken to Rajasthan.

Acting on leads gathered during the inquiry, police tracked the movement of the network and rescued the minor from Rajasthan. Authorities arrested Siddique along with his two alleged associates and brought them into custody for further interrogation.

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