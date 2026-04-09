International Delegation Arrives in Guwahati to Observe Assam Assembly Polls

Upon landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the delegation split into three groups and fanned out across Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts.

The groups visited election material distribution centres and control rooms to assess ground-level preparedness ahead of polling day.

The delegation later toured the Webcasting Monitoring Centre at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, before meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, State Police Nodal Officer Akhilesh Singh, and other senior officials. They were briefed on key aspects of the electoral process during the meeting.

On polling day, the delegation is scheduled to visit polling stations in both Kamrup Metropolitan and Kampur districts to observe voting procedures in action — including mock polls, security arrangements, and the use of election technology.