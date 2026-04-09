International Delegation Arrives in Guwahati to Observe Assam Assembly Polls

A 15-member international delegation has arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to observe the electoral process for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, as part of the Election Commission of India's International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP).
The visit is aimed at giving global observers direct exposure to how India conducts its elections at scale.
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The delegation includes representatives from Election Management Bodies of seven countries — Angola, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin, and Croatia — along with three officials from the Election Commission of India.
The IEVP is designed to demonstrate the transparency and operational robustness of elections in the world's largest democracy, while also facilitating an exchange of best practices in election management.
Upon landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the delegation split into three groups and fanned out across Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts.
The groups visited election material distribution centres and control rooms to assess ground-level preparedness ahead of polling day.
The delegation later toured the Webcasting Monitoring Centre at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, before meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, State Police Nodal Officer Akhilesh Singh, and other senior officials. They were briefed on key aspects of the electoral process during the meeting.
On polling day, the delegation is scheduled to visit polling stations in both Kamrup Metropolitan and Kampur districts to observe voting procedures in action — including mock polls, security arrangements, and the use of election technology.