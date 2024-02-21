International meet on advances in sustainable development held at Assam Downtown University

GUWAHATI: The international conference on advances in sustainable development, innovation, and green technology (ICAS-DIGT-2024) commenced on Monday, at Assam Downtown University. The inaugural session, held in the morning, witnessed the convergence of esteemed dignitaries, scholars, and advocates for sustainability from various sectors.

Under the theme of advancing sustainable development through innovation and green technology, the conference aims to explore pioneering research, share innovative practices, and engage in discussions vital for catalyzing real-world impact in addressing environmental challenges.

The morning session began at 10am with a warm welcome extended by the Master of Ceremony, Niharika Kalita and Dr. Swagata Devi, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. Notable dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor Prof. N. C. Talukdar, chief guest Dr. Bhupendra Nath Goswami, Guest of Honour Ranjan Goswami graced the occasion

The session further included the felicitation of VIPs and honoured guests, the rendition of the Assam Downtown University anthem, and addresses by Vice Chancellor Prof. NC Talukdar and Convenor of the conference Prof TVVLV Rao, highlighting the significance and objectives of the conference, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam downtown University (AdtU) conducts job fair for students across India