International seminar on burial traditions concludes in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, successfully concluded a two-day international seminar titled "Recent Archaeological Pursuits in Burial Traditions of South Asia and South East Asia." Held on May 25th and 26th, the seminar gathered scholars and experts from around the globe to delve into the diverse burial traditions of these regions.

The second day of the seminar was marked by the presentation of numerous scholarly papers from various universities and institutions. An online session facilitated the participation of scholars from Afghanistan and the Czech Republic, broadening the scope of the discussions. Two academic sessions featured offline presentations from distinguished scholars representing Tezpur University, the University of Kelaniya, the Government of Sri Lanka, Thammasat University, Thailand, and the Archaeological Survey of India.

The seminar fostered rich deliberations among scholars from different parts of the world, significantly enhancing the understanding of various burial traditions. It also highlighted the unique mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty, known as Moidams, in Charaideo, Assam, establishing meaningful connections with global burial practices.

This international gathering is expected to contribute to a deeper and wider comprehension of burial traditions across the world, facilitating academic exchange and collaboration among the participating scholars and institutions.

