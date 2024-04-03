‘ISIS-linked’ student of IIT-Guwahati produced in court; STF likely to seek custody

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The student of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati who was arrested for allegedly having ties with ISIS will be presented in court on Wednesday. According to sources, Touseef Ali Farooqui's parents arrived in Guwahati.

He was recently tracked down by the police from near Hajo after he had gone missing. He is a student in his 4th year in the Biotechnology Department of IITG. He came under the radar of security agencies after posting that he wished to join ISIS on social media.

The IITG student was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently under the custody of STF. The police are likely to ask for his custody for an additional six days after he is produced in court again.

