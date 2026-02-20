ITC Sunrise Presents: The Lost Recipe — A Renaissance of Pre-Divided Gastronomy

As the global culinary landscape shifts toward authenticity and deep-rooted storytelling, a prestigious new chapter in fine dining unfolds: ITC Sunrise Presents – The Lost Recipe. Set against the lush, sophisticated backdrop of the Vivanta lawns, this event serves as a high-concept restoration of the forgotten flavors of Pre-Divided India, reimagined through the lens of ultra-luxury.

Initiated by Only Chef – The School of Culinary Arts, The Lost Recipe is a high-stakes cooking competition designed as a culinary excavation. The event brings together 36 elite finalists, each a master of heritage gastronomy, to showcase their technical prowess and historical knowledge. These finalists are tasked with unearthing "botanical masterpieces"—aristocratic, vegetable-forward dishes that once graced the royal tables of undivided India, from the courts of Dhaka and Lahore to the princely states of Thanjavur and Hyderabad.

Each dish must embody the philosophy of "Heritage meets Luxury." By reviving ancient techniques—such as the delicate art of Dhungar (cold smoking) or the precision of slow-braising in nut-based gravies—the competition challenges chefs to elevate traditional vegetable preparations to the pinnacle of gourmet fare. ITC Sunrise Presents: The Lost Recipe is not merely a contest; it is a definitive celebration of refined Indian gastronomy and the preservation of a shared cultural soul.