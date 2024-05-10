IWTD of Assam resume ferry services between North and South banks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Inland Water Transport Department of Assam has resumed ferry services between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. This development has been welcomed by a large number of people who use the ferry as a regular mode of communication.

The department had earlier suspended operations of the ferry services on May 6, citing a sudden rise in the water levels on the river. According to sources, services to all three ghats in North Guwahati, namely Madhyamkhanda, Rajaduar, and Majgaon, resumed on Thursday, thus bringing relief to the citizens.

