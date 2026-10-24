Jio Platforms IPO crosses one crore applications, sets record

GUWAHATI: Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) crossed one crore applications, setting a reported global record for investor participation, with bidding scheduled to close at 7 pm on Friday.

The milestone surpassed the previous reported global record of approximately 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies. Bajaj Housing Finance and BCCL were among the earlier Indian IPOs that attracted around 90 lakh applications.

The application count continued to rise with five hours remaining before the issue closed, raising the possibility of a further increase in the record.

The company attributed the response to strong investor interest and linked the milestone to the legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's vision of expanding access to wealth creation and empowering Indian investors, a press release said.