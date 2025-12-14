Job racket: Imposter arrested for targeting jobless in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Educated unemployed youths have once again fallen prey to a fraud racket, with an impostor posing as a National Health Mission (NHM) official cheating job seekers of large sums of money. The accused, identified as Satyam Talukdar, was arrested for allegedly luring victims with promises of employment.

According to official sources, the accused was apprehended from the Kahilipara area of Guwahati. He allegedly collected amounts ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh each from at least six unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs. The total amount involved runs into several lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

