Jorhat forester suspended after viral audio clip exposes alleged misconduct

GUWAHATI: A Forester-II named Montu Hazarika of the Jorhat Forest Division has been placed under suspension after a purported phone conversation, allegedly revealing misconduct, went viral on social media. Sources said the audio clip came to the notice of Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who directed the department to take immediate action. Acting on the Minister’s instructions, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jorhat Division, issued an order suspending Montu Hazarika, Forester-II, with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings.

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