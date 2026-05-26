JSP urges Assam government to reserve migration-affected constituencies for indigenous communities under Assam Accord Clause 6

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Convener of Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad (JSP), Asom, Syed Muminul Awal, has urged the Assam government to reserve migration-affected Assembly constituencies under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and ensure proper political representation for all indigenous Assamese communities.

Addressing to the media, Awal expressed hope that the present government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, would take strong and effective decisions to safeguard Assam's culture, heritage, traditions and identity.

He said the Assembly, with its strong two-thirds majority, is in a significant position to implement crucial constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people, particularly under the provisions of the Assam Accord.

Awal demanded reservation of at least 18 migration-affected Assembly constituencies, including constituencies such as Dhubri, Gauripur, Bilasipara, Goalpara, Dalgaon, Dhing and Rupahihat, for indigenous communities affected by migration.

"The reservation of these constituencies under Clause 6 will provide strong constitutional protection to the Assamese nation," he said.

Highlighting concerns over representation, Awal said smaller indigenous communities such as the Deori, Singpho, Khamti, Tai Phake and Hajong community often fail to secure representation due to their limited population strength. He urged the government to create mechanisms to ensure equitable political representation for all indigenous groups.

Awal also appealed to Assamese Muslim communities to encourage the appointment of local indigenous Assamese people as Imams and Muezzins in mosques across the state.

Commenting on state politics, he claimed that although the Indian National Congress secured 19 MLAs, the party has increasingly become aligned with migrant-origin Muslim political interests over the past decade, marking a significant shift from its earlier broad-based political identity. Awal reiterated that his organization's two principal demands remain immediate implementation of Clause 6 safeguards and proper political representation for all indigenous Assamese communities.

Also Read: Rights of indigenous people at risk: AJYCP