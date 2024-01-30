K Satish Nambudiripad takes charge as new regional DG of I&B Ministry

Guwahati: K Satish Nambudiripad took charge as Director General, Northeast Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday. He will be heading the offices of Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication for the Ashtalakshmi states.

Earlier he was posted as Additional Director General, Central Bureau of Communication, HQ. Before that he was Additional Director General (ADG) Electronic Media Monitoring Centre & New Media Wing, two of the futuristic media organisations under the M/o I&B, Government of India in Delhi. He was also the ADG (Admn & Training), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) the prestigious journalism school-cum-training academy for the Indian Information Service Officers.

K Satish Namboodiripad is an officer from the 1991 batch officer of the Indian Information Service. Nambudiripad during his 30 year long career, had also held positions such as Additional Director General, Prasar Bharati Corporation, Private Secretary to Union Minister for Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Director (Secondary Education) and Registrar of Copyrights India in the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development during 2006-2009, OSD (Broadcasting) in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Deputy Press Secretary to the President of India, late Dr. K.R. Narayanan during 1998-2002. As the first Chief Executive Officer of the NORKA Department (Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs) in his home State of Kerala during 2002-2005, he is credited with setting up of NORKA-ROOTs, the implementing agency of the Department and devising and executing various welfare schemes and projects for the non-resident Keralites.

A Post Graduate in English language and literature, Nambudiripad also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Delhi, as well as Masters Programme in Public Policy from ISB, Hyderabad/Mohali. He has also been trained in various aspects of public policy, scheme implementation, communication governance, performance management and public-private partnership initiatives etc from institutes like IIPA Delhi, IIM Bangalore, LBSNAA, Mussoorie, University of East Anglia, UK and University of California, Berkeley, stated a press release.