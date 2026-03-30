Kamrup Completes Second EVM and VVPAT Randomization Ahead of Assam Polls

The Kamrup District Administration has successfully completed the second randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election, officials confirmed.
The exercise was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup, covering all six Assembly constituencies in the district.
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The randomization was carried out using EMS 2.0 — the Election Commission of India's Election Management System — ensuring that the allocation of machines to polling stations was fully automated, transparent, and free from manual intervention.
Representatives of recognised national and state political parties were present throughout the process, as were candidates and party observers, who actively participated in and monitored the proceedings.
All guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India were strictly followed at every stage.
The randomization was supervised by two IAS General Observers appointed by the Election Commission:
Devendra Kumar Pandey, IAS
Dr. S. Bharati Dasan, IAS
Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer for Kamrup, was also present, along with the Returning Officers of all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the district.
The randomization of EVMs and VVPATs is among the most procedurally significant steps in election preparation. By randomly assigning machines to specific polling stations — with political party representatives watching — the process builds a verifiable chain of transparency before a single vote is cast.
District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra underlined the administration's commitment to the process, stating that transparency and fairness are the cornerstones of the electoral exercise, and that every step is being conducted in a systematic, secure, and impartial manner.
With Assam's single-phase election scheduled for April 9, the completion of the second randomization brings the district's preparations one step closer to polling day.