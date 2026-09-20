Kamrup-M Declares Dry Day on Sept 21 for Srimanta Sankardeva’s Janmotsava

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has declared September 21 as a dry day in the district on the occasion of the Janmotsava of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

As per the government order, all wholesale warehouses, IMFL retail "OFF" and "ON" shops, including Club "ON" and Hotel "ON" establishments, as well as Country Spirit shops, will remain closed on September 21.

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