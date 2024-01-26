Kamrup (M) District Road Safety Committee meet held in Guwahati

Guwahati: An important meeting of the District Road Safety Committee of the Kamrup Metropolitan District was undertaken in the auditorium of the District Commissioner’s office in Guwahati.

Assistant Commissioner of Transport and DTO Gautam Das, Additional Commissioner of Guwahati Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora, Member Secretary of the Road Safety Committee Hemanta Deuri Bharali, DTO (Enforcement) Himangshu Kumar Das, and several other officials from various key departments for the district attended the meeting to discuss multiple key topics.

The topics of discussion included the steps to be taken to reduce road accidents, actions to be taken by various departments in accident-prone areas, and steps to be taken by hospitals, police, and other departments to ensure that the victim receives the due amounts from the insurance companies, etc. The steps taken by the departments to use extraordinary measures to spread awareness among the citizens during the ongoing road safety month from January 15 to February 14 were also discussed in detail in this meeting.

