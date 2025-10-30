Kamrup (M) Gears up for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration announced a weeklong celebration to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man of India." The programme, themed "Unity March - Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat," was unveiled by Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi during a press conference held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office on Wednesday.

The celebration will begin on October 31, featuring a series of activities aimed at promoting unity, cleanliness, and self-reliance. Among the events planned are cleaning and beautification drives at various Amrit Sarovars, garlanding of statues of national leaders, street plays on social themes, yoga demonstrations, and a Swadeshi Fair to promote locally made products.

Addressing the press, MP Medhi urged citizens to actively participate in the Swadeshi Fair and support the Vocal for Local initiative by purchasing indigenous goods. She also stated that participants would take a pledge for a drug-free India as part of the campaign.

The highlight of the week will be the Unity March on November 7, which will start from Atal Amrit Udyan at 6 a.m. and conclude at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, Jalukbari. Students, NSS volunteers, and members of the public are expected to join the event. MP Medhi appealed for public cooperation to make the Run for Unity a grand success.

The announcement also referenced the recent launch of the MY Bharat Portal by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on October 6, aimed at engaging youth through online competitions and activities. The press meet was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan along with other officials.

Also read: Arunachal: CM Khandu Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Major Bob Khathing in Tawang