Kamrup-M holds Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund awareness camp

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: As part of the nationwide “Your Money, Your Rights” public awareness campaign initiated by the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, district-level camps on the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund are being organized across Assam to help citizens claim their unclaimed deposits and financial investments. The initiative will run until 31st December 2025.

In the fourth phase of the campaign, a district-level DEA Fund Awareness and Assistance Camp was held on 14 November 2025 at the Ruptirtha Convergence 57 Auditorium, Asom Academy, Chandmari, in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The camp was organized by the Lead Bank Office (UCO Bank), Kamrup Metro, under the guidance of the District Collector and the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Assam.

Their presence reinforced the government’s focus on financial inclusion and enhancing public awareness about depositors’ rights and investment protection.

Officials from multiple public and private sector banks participated in the camp, providing hands-on support to customers from across Kamrup Metro. Special assistance counters were set up to help citizens claim unclaimed bank deposits, insurance dues and mutual fund investments.

Participating banks and financial institutions offered verification and KYC support, ensuring a smooth process for claimants.

The camp recorded a significant outcome, with a total claim settlement amount of Rs 511.05 lakh, benefitting 327 depositors. The organizers described this as a major success in reconnecting people with their long-pending financial dues.

