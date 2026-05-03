Kamrup Metropolitan Election District Gears Up for 2026 Vote Count with Training on EVMs, Postal Ballots and EC Guidelines

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A training programme for officials and staff engaged in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District was conducted on Friday in preparation for the counting of votes for the General Assembly Election, 2026, scheduled to be held on 4 May.

The session took place at the District Library Auditorium, where election personnel received briefings on the procedures and protocols to be followed during the counting process. The training aimed to ensure a smooth, transparent, and error-free exercise.

During the programme, master trainers provided detailed guidance on various aspects of the counting process, including the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), verification procedures, the counting of postal ballots, and adherence to Election Commission of India guidelines.

Officials emphasized the importance of accuracy, discipline, and strict compliance with established norms to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Participants also received sensitisation on maintaining proper coordination and following security protocols during counting.

The training programme forms part of the district administration’s preparations to ensure that the counting process is conducted efficiently and in a fair and transparent manner on the scheduled date.

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