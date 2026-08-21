Kamrup Police Seize 141 Iron Rods, Arrest Four in Alleged Theft from Construction Project

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four suspected thieves were apprehended during a naka checking conducted by Kamrup Police officers in North Guwahati, with 141 pieces of iron rods recovered from their vehicle.

The rods were allegedly being transported from the SP Singla construction site associated with the construction of the Kumar Bhaskar Varman Bridge. The apprehended persons were identified as Siddhant Das, Nabajyoti Das, Pranab Deka and Rahul Das. Police seized the recovered rods and initiated further investigation and legal action.

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