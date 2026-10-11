Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College hosts Talk on AI and Perspectives in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College organised a talk on "Beyond 360 Degrees Perspective in the Age of AI - A Journey through the Ten Directions" on October 9 for faculty members and students.

Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma, a UK-based physician, writer and public policy observer, delivered the talk, examining how perspectives on artificial intelligence were shifting from technological novelty towards deeper social integration. He also discussed the challenges associated with this transition.

College principal Dr Budhen Kumar Saikia delivered the welcome address, while former Axom Sahitya Sabha president Dr Suryakanta Hazarika attended the programme.

Faculty members from the departments of Education, Philosophy, Psychology and English helped organise the event. Guest faculty member Devajanee Kashyap anchored the programme, while IQAC coordinator and Economics faculty member Indrani Kalita Choudhury delivered the vote of thanks.

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